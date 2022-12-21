China - World Bank revises growth forecast

The World Bank has revised its growth forecast for China in 2023, down from 8.1% it forecast earlier in the year to 4.3% this week.

Ukraine - exports update

The latest export data released by UkrAgoConsult in Ukraine show maize exports in November at 2.53Mt compared with 2.21Mt in October. However, wheat exports were down in November to 1.77Mt from 1.96Mt in October, while season-to-date (July to November) wheat exports are back 54% on last season.

USA - cheese exports to increase

USDA reports that US cheese exports will increase by 4% in 2023 to 469,000t, driven by stronger demand from China and Japan.

Uruguay - lowest lamb price in 2022

The price of lambs in Uruguay fell to $3.19/kg (€3.01/kg) last week, the lowest level of 2022 and down from $4.50/kg (€4.24/kg) this time last year.