New Zealand - sheepmeat exports to China rise

The surge in New Zealand sheepmeat exports to China continued in November, rising to 19,383t compared with 14,080t in October and 10,858t in September.

China - COVID hits pig price

Boerenbusiness reports that Chinese pigmeat prices have fallen from CNY27.96/kg (€3.83/kg) at the end of October to CNY15.99 (€2.19/kg) at Christmas as rapid spread of COVID hit demand.

UK - food price inflation increases

The British Retail Consortium has revealed that food price inflation increased to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November.

Brazil - record beef exports

Brazil meat industry organisation ABIEC reports that Brazil’s beet exports to end of November 2022 were 2.1m tonnes product weight, already a record year with December exports still to be added.