China - pig price falls

The spread of COVID-19 in China has closed factories and pig prices have fallen to the equivalent of €2.12, down 40% since the start of December.

Australia - weather changes

While Western Australia has had once-in-100-year floods this week, La Nina is expected to lift, which would bring drier weather to Australia and wetter weather to Argentina.

Food price index - ninth consecutive fall

Despite the ninth consecutive monthly fall in December, the FAO World Food Price Index for 2022 was 18 points or 14.3% higher than 2021.

USA - record beef exports

US beef exports to the end of November 2022 were $10.9bn (€10.2bn), beating the previous record set in 2021, with December still to be added.