Ukraine - Black Sea grain initiative

From the beginning of August until this week, the deal with Russia to allow Ukrainian cereal and maize exports has led to total shipments of 18m tonnes on 658 ships.

Mexico - door opens for Argentinian beef

Mexico has agreed to allow approved factories in Argentina to export beef to Mexico without Mexican officials present to certify export consignments.

UK - food price inflation ahead of general inflation

While overall UK inflation fell slightly to 10.5% in December, food price inflation increased again to 16.5%.

Algeria - milk powder imports grow

Algeria, with a population of 44.6 million, is the third-largest whole milk powder importer in the world. Total Irish exports to Algeria grew this year by 32% to €88.2m (Q1-Q3 2022), largely attributable to the agri-food sector.