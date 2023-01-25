USA - JBS green bonds

The Mighty Earth advocacy organisation have filed a complaint with the US securities and exchange commission against $3bn of Green Bonds issued by JBS in 2021 saying they are “misleading and fraudulent“.

Brazil and Argentina - new currency

Brazil and Argentina are reported to be exploring the merger of their currencies to form a common currency that would be open for other South American countries to join.

Australia - Bill Gates funds Australian methane reduction company

Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), founded by Bill Gates, is funding Australian start-up company Rumin8 in its search for a methane reduction solution for livestock.

China - fall in global shipping

The Financial Times reports that falling international demand for Chinese goods has caused a big drop in demand for global shipping capacity.