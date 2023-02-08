Tillage farming on the farm of Andrij Patuschenko, 20km north of Kherson, Ukraine. / Andrij Patuschenko

China - pig price falls

Bord Bia reports that the price of live pigs fell by 4.5% this week to 14.42CNY/KG (€1.98/kg) as more heavy weight pigs were on the market after new year festival and household demand was met from stocks.

Egypt - country buys Russian wheat

Egypt’s state grain buyer has provisionally purchased 535,000t of Russian wheat to be supplied over February and March at $322.80/t to $325.80/t (€301.60/t to €304.50/t) delivered.

Hungary - Ukrainian grain inspections to tighten

The Hungarian minster of agriculture has announced strict quality and safety checks on grain entering the country from Ukraine.

Uruguay - beef exports to China fall

Uruguay’s beef exports to China in January were 14,500t, the lowest in two and a half years, while exports to the EU increased by 46% to 1,506 t in January.