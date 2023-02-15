New Zealand - drop in sheepmeat exports to China

China’s sheepmeat imports from NZ, including offal, dipped below 200,000t in 2022 for the first time in five years and was 42,500t down on 2021’s record high.

China - slight recovery in pig prices

Live pig prices in China increased slightly this week to the equivalent of €2.01/kg, as consumers begin buying pork again after the new year festival (Bord Bia).

USA - rain welcome

The southern plains in the US have received a burst of rain over recent days, which will help address growing concerns about moisture deficit for winter wheat crops.

Argentina - cattle slaughter highest since 2009

1,185,257 cattle were processed in Argentina in January 2023, the highest January total since 2009, with cow slaughter up 46% due to drought (World beef Report).