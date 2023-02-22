US Secretary for Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced a $59m (€55.6m) funding for development of independent meat processors this week.

India - economic growth forecast

The most recent IMF World Economic Outlook is forecasting growth of 6.1% for the Indian economy this year, the highest of any developed or emerging economy.

Argentina - poor maize crop

Last week, 45% of the Argentinian maize crop was described as poor or very poor, mainly due to drought.

Australia - four-decade low cattle kill

Cattle slaughter in Australia fell to 5.85m head in 2022, the lowest annual total since 1984, as herd rebuilding continues after drought.

USA - funding for meat factories

US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack announced this week the release of $59m (€55.6m) in funding for five independent meat processors to expand processing capacity.