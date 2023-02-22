India - economic growth forecast
The most recent IMF World Economic Outlook is forecasting growth of 6.1% for the Indian economy this year, the highest of any developed or emerging economy.
Argentina - poor maize crop
Last week, 45% of the Argentinian maize crop was described as poor or very poor, mainly due to drought.
Australia - four-decade low cattle kill
Cattle slaughter in Australia fell to 5.85m head in 2022, the lowest annual total since 1984, as herd rebuilding continues after drought.
USA - funding for meat factories
US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack announced this week the release of $59m (€55.6m) in funding for five independent meat processors to expand processing capacity.
