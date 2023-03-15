Iceland lamb secures first PDO for the country.

Lamb from Iceland has been approved for protected designation of origin (PDO) status - the first PDO approved for the country.

Brazil - drought-resistant GM wheat approved

Brazil is the second country, after Argentina, to approve the growing of a drought-tolerant, genetically-modified wheat variety.

USA - beef exports down

After a record year in 2022, US beef exports for January 2023 fell by 15% in volume and 32% in value compared with January last year.

New Zealand - slump in farm profits

The Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) mid-season update 2022-23 shows a 31% drop in farm profit to NZ$146,300 (€85,555) compared with the same period in 2021 – 2022 and is below the five-year average.