Alibaba, the e-commerce conglomerate, is planning to split into six units in a major revamp following a slump in value of almost 70% in their US listed shares over the past three years.

Romanian farmers protested in Brussels this week about the share of the budget they are getting in relation to other neighbouring countries for Ukrainian war disruption funding.

Indonesia raised the 2023 import quota for Brazilian beef from 20,000 to 100,000 tons. Last year Indonesia imported 20,000t of beef from Brazil.

China imported 20,459t of lamb from New Zealand in February, 5,593t or 38% more than they did in February 2022.