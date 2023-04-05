India - wheat forecast up

The United States Department of Agriculture forecasts India’s 2023/24 (April-March) wheat production at 108m tonnes from 31.9m hectares, compared with 100m tonnes from 30.5m hectares in 2022/23.

Israel - value of food processing

The value of food processing in Israel was the equivalent of €19.3bn in 2021, 18% of total manufacturing industry and employed 65,000 people (USDA).

Morocco - cattle imported from Brazil

Morocco has opened its market to cattle imports from Brazil, with the first delivery of 2,800 arriving last week (WBR).

New Zealand - Fonterra revises milk price down

New Zealand co-op Fonterra has revised its 2022/23 season farmgate milk price forecast down to NZ$8.20 to NZ$8.80 (€4.71 to €5.06)/kg of milk solids, a 20c reduction in the midpoint of the range.