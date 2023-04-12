China - pig price falls
Live pig prices are at CNY14.42/kg (€1.92/kg) this week, down almost 8% over the past month, as pork consumption remains muted (Bord Bia).
Japan - dairy cow cull
Japan has opened a year-long cow cull scheme, paying farmers Y200,000 (€1,380) per cow, to reduce excess milk production and remove less-productive cows.
Turkey - drought as rainfall hits low
According to the state weather service, rainfall between October 2022 and February 2023 was 30% below the historical average for the period and is a cause for concern for winter wheat and barley crops.
USA - beef prices up on 2022
US farmgate beef price was the equivalent of €5.63/kg for last week, €1.13/kg more than the same week in 2022.
