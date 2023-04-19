Turkey - beef production up

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that Turkey/Turkiye produced between 1.3m and 1.4m tonnes of beef in 2022, up from a 1.1m tonne three-year average, and would have been higher had slaughter weights not fallen.

UK - food price inflation increases again

Food price inflation increased again to 19.1% in March, the highest in 45 years, despite overall inflation falling to 10.1% (Office for National Statistics).

China - dairy production grows

Chinese dairy production grew by 8.57% last year and 10% the year before, as the country ramps up internal dairy production.

USA - spring wheat plantings low

USDA reports that for the week ending 16 April, just 5% of the spring wheat crop has been planted compared with 16% for the same week last year and 14% for the 2018-2022 average.