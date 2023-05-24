New Zealand - drop in milk output
New Zealand milk production for the 12 months to April 2023 was down 1.1% (down 0.6% on a milk solids basis).
UK - beef imports fall
The AHDB reports that beef imports fell by over 5,000t in the first quarter of 2023 to 52,920t, down almost 9% year on year and 9.5% below the five-year average.
USA - drought crisis
Farmers in the US are abandoning wheat crops in some of the biggest wheat-producing states, such as Kansas, after severe drought hit growth.
Uruguay - country considers currency switch
According to World Beef Report, Uruguay will follow Brazil in exploring a switch in currency from the US dollar to the Yuan for trade with China.
