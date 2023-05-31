Netherlands - Friesland dairy price

Friesland Campina - the Dutch dairy processor - has set a milk price of 43.25c/kg (44.54c/l), down on the record 56.5c/kg (58.2c/l) paid in June 2022 (higher fat and protein than Irish price and ex-VAT).

China - country imports more pork in 2023

China’s pigmeat imports in the first quarter of 2023 were 528,093t - up on the 412,229t imported in the same period last year, but well below the 1.140m tonnes imported in the first quarter of 2021.

New Zealand - farm input inflation at a high

Beef+lamb New Zealand reports that farm input inflation for beef and sheep farms is at a 40-year high of 16.3%.

Brazil - common Mercosur currency mooted

Brazil’s President Lula tabled a proposal for a common currency for Mercosur countries at a head of states meeting this week in Brazil.