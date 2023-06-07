Denmark - pigmeat exports fall

Danish pigmeat exports fell to 184,237t in the first quarter of 2023 - a 27% fall on the 233,654t exported in the first quarter of 2022.

Ukraine - dam collapse will affect farming

The dam that was destroyed in the Ukrainian conflict this week was the irrigation source for grain crops in southern and eastern Ukraine and its loss will impact negatively on yields.

Brazil - cattle numbers increase

Brazil slaughtered 7.315m cattle in the first quarter of 2023 - 331,000 more than the 6.984m slaughtered in Q1 last year.

Australia - upward trend in sheep numbers

Australia’s sheepmeat industry processed 588,214 lambs in January to May 2023, up from 512,465 in the same period last year and 475,429 in January to May 2021.