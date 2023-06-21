Upcoming Dragon Boat Festival is expected to trigger higher consumer demand for pigmeat and in turn boost prices in China.

Egypt - six months of wheat reserves

The state news agency reported this week that the country has six months of wheat reserves having purchased 3.6m tonnes locally.

USA - inflation falling

The US consumer price index increased by 4% in May, the lowest rate of increase since March 2021. Food prices increased by 6.7%, the lowest increase since December 2021.

France - assembly says ‘non’ to Mercosur

The National Assembly in France (equivalent of the Dáil) has voted by a majority of 281 to 58 in favour of a resolution opposing the Mercosur trade deal.

China - festival hope for pig prices

Bord Bia reports that June has been a flat month for pig prices in China, but there are hopes that the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival will boost demand and, in turn, prices.