Egypt - six months of wheat reserves
The state news agency reported this week that the country has six months of wheat reserves having purchased 3.6m tonnes locally.
USA - inflation falling
The US consumer price index increased by 4% in May, the lowest rate of increase since March 2021. Food prices increased by 6.7%, the lowest increase since December 2021.
France - assembly says ‘non’ to Mercosur
The National Assembly in France (equivalent of the Dáil) has voted by a majority of 281 to 58 in favour of a resolution opposing the Mercosur trade deal.
China - festival hope for pig prices
Bord Bia reports that June has been a flat month for pig prices in China, but there are hopes that the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival will boost demand and, in turn, prices.
