Czechia – drop in soft wheat
Soft wheat yields in the Czech Republic are forecast to be down 7% or 4.8m tonnes
Australia – award for meat industry
Australia’s meat industry has been recognised for delivering a reduction in net carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 64.9% since the 2005 baseline.
USA – grants for processors
USDA have announced $115m in the latest tranche of grants to smaller meat processors in 17 states as part of the initiative to increase competition in the meat processing sector
Brazil – beef export bounce
Brazil’s beef exports in June reached 193,000t, a 26% increase on June 2022 as backlog caused by China BSE suspension is cleared.
SHARING OPTIONS: