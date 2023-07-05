Czechia – drop in soft wheat

Soft wheat yields in the Czech Republic are forecast to be down 7% or 4.8m tonnes

Australia – award for meat industry

Australia’s meat industry has been recognised for delivering a reduction in net carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 64.9% since the 2005 baseline.

USA – grants for processors

USDA have announced $115m in the latest tranche of grants to smaller meat processors in 17 states as part of the initiative to increase competition in the meat processing sector

Brazil – beef export bounce

Brazil’s beef exports in June reached 193,000t, a 26% increase on June 2022 as backlog caused by China BSE suspension is cleared.