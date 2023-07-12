Ukraine - Black Sea grain corridor concerns

Concerns are growing about Russia’s willingness to continue with the Black Sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports when the current deal is due for renewal next week.

Chile - food sales increase

The United States Department of Agriculture reports that retail food sales in Chile increased by 21% in 2022 to $29.5bn, with 55% of these through supermarkets.

Australia - sheep flock projections

Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest projection is for sheep numbers to reach 78.75m this year, with breeding ewes at 46.14m, the highest they have been since 2007.

Canada - port strike disrupts meat flow

Strikes at Canada’s western seaboard ports are disrupting beef and pork exports, though bulk grain vessels continue to operate under a special arrangement.