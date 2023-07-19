UK household spend on food and non-alcoholic drinks was 11.8% in 2022.

Ukraine - exports hampered by missile strikes

Missile strikes on Odessa Port this week further hampered Ukrainian grain exports following Russian refusal to renew the Black Sea export agreement.

UK - rising spend on food>

Rising food price inflation means that UK households spent on average £62.20 (€72.32) per week - 11.8% of the budget on food and non-alcoholic drink purchases in 2022 (ONS UK).

China - economic growth slows

The pace of economic growth in China is slowing, with data released this week showing the economy expanded less than 1% in the three months to June.

Argentina - South America’s biggest cattle show

The 135th Expo Rural 2023 started this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and will run until 30 July. Also, Argentina’s Shorthorn Association is celebrating 200 years in the country.