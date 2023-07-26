The arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami has given a boost to Argentinian beef sales in the sunshine state. \ Liam Clancy

Russia - harvest at record slow pace

In Russia, SovEcon estimate wheat harvest progress is at record slow pace at only 14% complete vs 22% last year, due to high levels of rainfall.

New Zealand - milk production down

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) report that milk production for June 2023 was down 1.8% (down 0.4% on a milk solids basis) and year to June was down 0.5% though solids were up 0.2%.

Argentina - Messi scores for beef

The arrival of Lionel Messi to the Florida club in the US soccer league, Inter Miami has given a boost to sales of premium Argentinian beef cuts according to World beef Report.

Australia - eye in the sky for farmers

Meat and Livestock Australia reports that 1,900 producers have signed up for the Australian Feedbase Monitor (AFM), which measures pasture growth, biomass and ground cover using satellite data.