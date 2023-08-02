Canada's incoming Minister of Agriculture and Agrifood Lawrence MacAulay in conversation with then-Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan during his previous term of office.

Australia - more factory cattle

Australian factories processed over 120,000 cattle last week, a 30% increase on the same week in 2022.

Argentina - wheat forecast lowered

Argentine wheat production in marketing year 2023/24 is now forecast at 17.0 million metric tons (MT), 500,000MT lower than the official USDA estimate.

Canada - new agriculture minister

In a cabinet reshuffle in Canada, Minister for Agriculture and Agrifood Marie-Claude Bibeau is being replaced by Lawrence MacAulay, who previously held the post.

China - sheepmeat imports increase

After a dip in the first half of 2022, China’s sheepmeat imports increased in the first half of 2023 to 233,833t, the second highest on record.