Australia - more factory cattle
Australian factories processed over 120,000 cattle last week, a 30% increase on the same week in 2022.
Argentina - wheat forecast lowered
Argentine wheat production in marketing year 2023/24 is now forecast at 17.0 million metric tons (MT), 500,000MT lower than the official USDA estimate.
Canada - new agriculture minister
In a cabinet reshuffle in Canada, Minister for Agriculture and Agrifood Marie-Claude Bibeau is being replaced by Lawrence MacAulay, who previously held the post.
China - sheepmeat imports increase
After a dip in the first half of 2022, China’s sheepmeat imports increased in the first half of 2023 to 233,833t, the second highest on record.
