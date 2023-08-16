India - burger chains drop tomatoes

Burger King and McDonald’s have dropped tomatoes from their burgers as their cost has increased four-fold.

Australia - high lamb numbers

Processed lamb numbers reached a 2.5-year high in the first week of August at 444,479, a 17% increase on the same time last year and the highest since the 2019 drought, with the exception of one week in January 2021.

USA - improved harvest forecast

The United States Department of Agriculture has increased the rating of the US maize crop by 2% to 59% for good or excellent, while the soya bean forecast increased by five points also to 59% good or excellent following rain in the midwest.

Germany - beef production falls

Germany’s statistics office’s half-year production index shows beef at 72.8 - the lowest point on the index which commenced at 100 in the year 2000.