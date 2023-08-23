South Africa - beef cleared for China
China has approved beef imports to recommence from South Africa following a prolonged suspension due to foot-and-mouth disease.
The Netherlands - Timmermans returns home
After almost a decade in the European Commission, Frans Timmermans has resigned and returned to Dutch politics to lead a Labour-Green coalition in upcoming elections.
New Zealand - drop in milk output
Dairy Companies New Zealand (DCANZ) reports that milk production fell in July by 0.9% and was down 0.1% when measured on a milk solids basis.
US - corn exports to Mexico
The United States Department of Agriculture has announced the export sale of 111,770t of corn (maize) to Mexico this week.
