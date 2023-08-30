Ukraine - second grain shipment leaves

A second ship of Ukrainian grain has successfully navigated the Black Sea, despite no agreement in place with Russia to allow commercial grain shipping.

USA - fall in US pork stocks

United States Department of Agrigulture reports that US pigmeat stocks for July stood at 847.6m pounds (384,464t), 10% lower compared with this time last year.

South America - processor consolidation

In a major deal between two of the world’s largest meat processors, Minerva has bought 16 factories from rivals Marfrig, of which 11 are in Brazil, three in Uruguay and one each in Argentina and Chile.

Netherlands - Friesland drops organic price

Friesland Campina has dropped the guaranteed price for organic milk in September to 54.25c/kg - the equivalent of 52.7c/litre - due to oversupply of organic milk.