Dispute panel finds in favour of New Zealand dairy exporters against Canada.

USA – fall in soya bean forecast

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revised its 2023 soya bean production down 1% to 4.15bn bushels compared with August forecast and down 3% compared with 2022.

Turkiye - cattle imports increase

The USDA estimates a fourfold increase in Turkiye (Turkey) cattle imports in 2023 to 470,000 head of mainly cattle for finishing, compared with 2022 and the same again in 2024.

Sweden – Japanese market closes

Sweden’s access to the Japanese market for pigmeat exports has been temporarily suspended following the discovery of an outbreak of African swine fever.

New Zealand – win on dairy access to Canada

A legal panel has ruled in favour of New Zealand dairy exporters in their action against Canada for not implementing dairy access as agreed in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).