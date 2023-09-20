Romania - leading EU milk production increase
Overall EU milk production increased by 0.7% in July and O.8% for the year so far, led by Romania, where production was up 11.4% in July 2023 compared with last year.
Brazil – rainforest restoration
JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, claims to have restored 2,000 hectares of rainforest in the north and central-west regions of Brazil.
Canada – opposition to UK joining deal
The Canadian Cattle Association, Canadian Meat Council and National Cattle Feeders’ Association have launched a ‘Say No to A Bad Deal’ campaign to stop the government ratifying the UK joining the CPTPP trade deal.
China – sheepmeat imports increase
In the year to July 2023, China’s sheepmeat imports from Australia increased by one third or 26,673t to 109,585t compared with the same period in 2022.
SHARING OPTIONS: