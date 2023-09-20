JBS claim to have restored 2,000 hectares of rainforest in North and Centeral-West regions of Brazil

Romania - leading EU milk production increase

Overall EU milk production increased by 0.7% in July and O.8% for the year so far, led by Romania, where production was up 11.4% in July 2023 compared with last year.

Brazil – rainforest restoration

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, claims to have restored 2,000 hectares of rainforest in the north and central-west regions of Brazil.

Canada – opposition to UK joining deal

The Canadian Cattle Association, Canadian Meat Council and National Cattle Feeders’ Association have launched a ‘Say No to A Bad Deal’ campaign to stop the government ratifying the UK joining the CPTPP trade deal.

China – sheepmeat imports increase

In the year to July 2023, China’s sheepmeat imports from Australia increased by one third or 26,673t to 109,585t compared with the same period in 2022.