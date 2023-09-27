Australia – live exports up
Australia’s live cattle exports in August were 54,650, 22% higher than in August 2022.
USA – milk production forecast revision
USDA has revised downwards its milk production forecast for 2023 by 400m pounds (176.1m litres) to 227.7bn pounds (100.3bn litres), but this will still be an increase of 1bn pounds (440m litres) on 2022 production.
New Zealand – impact study
A cumulative impact of government environment policy on New Zealand farms shows in a case study that it will cost farmers $88,000 (€49,438) annually where incomes are on average $174,800 (€98,202).
Spain – lamb production falls
In the first half of 2023, Spanish lamb production was 57,400t from 4.5m lambs processed, a 5% decline on the first half of 2022.
