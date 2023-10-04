China - praise for Irish beef

China’s ambassador to Ireland sung the praises of Irish beef at a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, saying he expected volumes to rise in the coming months.

Argentina - high inflation hits home

The government voted to end income taxes for all but the very highest earners. The move comes as inflation in the country hits 124% ahead of elections later this month.

USA - funding for farmers

The USDA is making $3bn available for farmers and forest landowners to participate in voluntary conservation programmes to adopt “climate-smart practices” in 2024.

Spain - high olive oil prices

Olive oil prices hit another record high, with extra virgin at €852 per 100kg, after drought and wildfires destroyed much of this year’s crop. Olive oil prices are currently four times what they were in 2020.