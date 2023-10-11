Uruguay - beef exports plunge

Uruguay reported beef exports have plunged almost 20% so far this year as China demand remains weak and the country’s farmers suffer from and extended drought.

Australia -

Australian farm incomes are expected to tumble as the El Nino weather event causes severe drought leading to loss of crops and herd reductions.

Canada -

Canada’s five main grocery chains committed to stabilise food prices after the country’s prime minister threatened them with new taxes if they continued to allow prices to rise.

Germany -

Bord Bia’s autumn campaign across Europe promoting Irish food and drink kicks off at Anuga, the world’s largest food fair in Cologne this week.