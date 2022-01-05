I see Marks & Spencer was forced into some rapid back-tracking this week when it made some outlandish claims about the benefits of going meat-free for one day a week.

The high-end UK-headquartered supermarket encouraged its consumers to give Meat-Free Monday a go, claiming that it would have the same impact on their carbon footprint as not driving their cars for a month.

Within 24 hours, and after an outcry from farmers and others who highlighted the claims, Marks & Spencer deleted the post from all of its social media.

As one wag put it: “This is not just bullsh*t, it’s Marks & Spencer bullsh*t.”