The proposed acquisition of Blackhall Facilities Management Limited by Linnaeus Veterinary Ireland (LVI) Limited, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Mars Inc, has been notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Blackhall Facilities Management is the holding company for the Village Vets group of 16 veterinary practices in counties Dublin, Meath and Wicklow. The business was established by Karl Cosgrave in 1980 and has specialised in providing a veterinary service for pets across its locations in the greater Dublin area, having ceased large animal practice several years ago.

LVI is part of the Mars group, the globally famous confectionary brand who has what it describes as “100,000 Petcare Associates help pets in more than 130 countries.”

If the CCPC approves this acquisition, it would be the latest veterinary practice on the island of Ireland to become part of a larger corporation.