Factory agents are demonstrating a keener appetite for lambs now that hogget supplies are following their seasonal decline.

A significant tightening in hogget supplies, reflected in last week’s hogget throughput falling by almost 6,000 head, has inserted much more life in to the lamb trade.

Mart prices have lifted by anywhere from €3 to €10 per head with lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg trading from €160 to €170 per head.

Factory quotes have also improved with the two Irish Country Meats plants lifting their base quote by 20c/kg to rival competing plants. All plants are now purchasing quality-assured lambs at a price of €8/kg upwards. Prices are largely in line with the corresponding period in 2022 or possibly 10c/kg lower in cases.

Hogget numbers are following their seasonal decline but still remain above 2022 levels. Prices range from €7.30/kg to €7.50/kg on average with prices running 10c/kg to 25c/kg higher year on year.

Lamb throughput has been curtailed by challenging weather and fewer farmers lambing early. Numbers handled to date in 2023 are almost 12,000 head lower, while the hogget kill is 39,000 head higher.