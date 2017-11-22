Mart manager comment – Stephen Hannon
By Nathan Tuffy on 23 November 2017
Prices have edged up slightly again in the past week, with numbers dropping off also. While good quality cattle are a strong trade, plainer types continue to be hard sold.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
Related Stories
By Contributor on 20 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 21 November 2017
PBR, 3.5 yo, 5 star bull, easy calver, very docile, calves can be seen. IBR and...
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...