Gardaí are investigating the theft of a pickup-style truck from Carnaross Mart, Co Meath, on Wednesday 19 April.

The navy-blue Isuzu Dmax pick-up was stolen between 5pm and 6pm while the mart's dairy sale was taking place.

Its registration plate reads 181 MN 812 and the vehicle was also towing a 200-litre diesel bowser on the back.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, owner of the pick-up and Carnaross Mart manager Pádraig McElroy said that the vehicle is worth in the region of €30,000.

A Garda spokesperson said that they attended an incident involving the theft of a vehicle that occurred at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday 19 April 2023.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing," they added.