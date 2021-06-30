Fit cull cows continue to be in super demand from factory agents and northern buyers.

Prices in marts throughout the country eased this week but are still working off an incredibly high base.

Tight supplies of fit and forward stock meant prices rose substantially week on week for the past two months.

With the cattle kill down, agents were forced ringside to hoover up any remaining lots. This led to bullock and heifer prices averaging €2.30/kg plus for the last few weeks.

While this average was still surpassed this week, prices did ease. This was particularly evident in the heifer trade, which was back 10c/kg on the week. That said, heifer prices hit record highs the previous two weeks.

Demand remains throughout all quality types for fit cattle but better-quality lots are still most in demand.

The top third of heifers sold saw the average price rise by 4c/kg on the week to settle at an impressive €2.69/kg.

This is just an average, with many heading north of this price. Heifers in this category at 55% kill-out would need to be making €4.89/kg in the factory to be on par with mart prices.

The better end of bullocks on offer are about 10c/kg back on the heifers. This, however, is for nearly four times as much stock. The lower end of both steers and heifers dipped on the week, but the average price still surpassed the €2/kg mark.

Factory agents continue to be very active ringside for cull cows. A rising cull cow price at the factory and numbers tightening in other categories has given further life to cull cow rings over the past week. These agents are far from having their pick, however, with northern buyers competing hard to secure lots, particularly younger, more muscular animals.

Cows that tick these boxes can be seen making between €2.20/kg and €2.40/kg in many marts. The overall average for the top third of lots sold this week was €2.20/kg, while the overall average for culls stood at an impressive €1.85/kg.

With an expected smaller kill for the coming month, short-keep lots managed to hold their price or increase on the week. Heifers from 500kg to 600kg rose by 2c/kg across the quality divisions. On average, heifers made €2.38/kg, rising to €2.61/kg for the better-quality lots.

While the price for average short-keep bullocks remained unchanged on the week, the price for the top third of lots sold increased by 3c/kg. Better-quality short-keep lots now stand at €2.62/kg.

As the summer progresses and some parts of the country start to see reduced growth due to lack of rainfall, demand for store cattle is easing.

Across both heifers and bullocks, prices for summer grazing stores dropped by between 2c/kg and 8c/kg.

It must be remembered, however, that these too are coming off a few months of incredibly high prices, so averages are still between €2.20/kg and €2.35/kg.

Weanling numbers increased slightly on the week but still remain small. A number of marts have fixtures set for July for the first of their special weanling sales. These generally focus on top-end autumn calves before the real rush of weanling sales kick off in August.