Balla Mart held its weekly cattle sale on Saturday, with 700 lots going through three rings.
The sale saw a 96% clearance rate, with some older bullocks and heifers a little back on the previous week’s trading.
Young heavy bullocks were a super trade, with factory-fit bullocks reaching as much €1,000 with the weight.
Bullocks weighing 650kg and over met an average of €2.45/kg, with the top bullock price coming in at €2.74/kg.
Lighter bullocks saw a strong trade for quality, sith some of these reaching up to €2.88/kg. However, some of the poorer stock struggled to make over €2/kg.
“The trade is still holding firm. However, we have seen a slight dip from where it was three weeks ago,” mart manager Stephen Hannon said.
Bull weanlings met a slightly tougher trade though, as with the rest, quality sold. Bulls from 350kg to 450kg met an average of close to €2.40/kg, while bulls under 350kg met an average close to €2.50/kg.
Heifers
The heifer trade has slipped slightly in the last three weeks, with this being especially evident for any dairy-type stock.
Lots of feeding heifers went through the ring again, with heifers over 30 months old a little harder to shift this week.
Some heifers weighing over 600kg met an average of €2.30/kg while heifers over 500kg would have had a similar average, with some poorer heifers in this category bringing the average down.
Heifers in the 400-500kg bracket met an average of €2.35/kg, with some dairy-cross stock bringing the average back slightly.
Weanling heifers
Weanling heifers met a good trade, with heifers weighing under 350kg selling for an average of €2.60/kg while those weighing up to 450kg sold for an average of €2.60/kg.
This was a promising trade for weanlings at the start of the autumn.
“The poorer-quality weanlings are proving harder to shift but prices are still where they need to be,” Hannon said.
Cows
Dry cows and sucklers also met a good trade, with factory- fit cows holding strong.
Cows don’t seem to have slipped in recent weeks like the younger cattle.
Some factory-fit cows were coming into €1,800 at their ease, with a top price of €2,070 for a 785kg Belgian Blue cow.
Fit cows met an overall sale average of €2.20/kg.
SHARING OPTIONS: