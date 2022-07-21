Ireland’s livestock marts continue to enjoy a much busier period of trading with bovine throughput for the first six months of the year increasing by 106,381 head, or 12.3%, on 2021 levels and exceeding the 1m head mark. This includes 968,665 animals traded and 47,131 animals which were shown but not sold, with the latter figure reducing by 7,163 head on 2021 levels.
Throughput in May and June followed the normal seasonal decline but held consistent with the higher throughput figures witnessed in quarter one and increased by 17,527 head (+12.5%) and 20,786 head (+23%), respectively.
SHARING OPTIONS: