Marts continue to enjoy a vibrant trade, with keen demand for slaughter-fit stock encouraging more farmers opting for the live route to beef market. / Odhran Ducie

The recent increase in mart throughput continues to record significant upward momentum.

The latest figures published by the Department of Agriculture shows there were 99,403 cattle traded through marts in January 2023. This represents an increase of 19,193 head, or 23.9%, on January 2022.

The increase is even greater when compared with the five-year average, with sales in January running 26,605 head or some 37% higher, as reflected in Figure 1.

Marts have emerged from the challenges of COVID-19 in a stronger position, with online bidding giving marts a new edge and a vibrant trade for finished cattle attracting higher numbers of slaughter-fit and short-keep cattle to the ring.

This trend has been evident over the last two years, as detailed in Figure 2.

Throughput in 2022 finished the year at 1,815,509 head of stock traded. This represents an increase of 91,587 head or 5% on 2021 levels and a lift of almost 200,000 head compared with the five-year average.

Farm-to-farm movements

Meanwhile, the number of animals traded in farm-to-farm movements remains virtually unchanged, with 83,752 cattle moving farm in January 2023. This is broadly in line with the figures of 87,346 head in January 2022 and 82,957 head in 2021.

The total number of animals recorded in farm-to-farm movements in 2022 was recorded at 1,411,939 head, significantly lower than the 1,540,705 farm-to-farm movements in 2021 and the 1,637,278 head in 2020.

It should be noted that the latter figure was boosted due to COVID-19 ceasing mart sales for a considerable period of time.