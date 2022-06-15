Lambs on Mark's farm are now being drafted for slaughter.

The live ring is driving an upturn in lamb prices this week, with marts seeing prices rise by 15p to 20p/kg, or £3 to £5 per head.

Buyers for southern Irish factories are setting the pace, with reports of €8.40/kg paid for NI lambs processed at Irish plants, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 678p/kg.

Local factories have responded with a 5p/kg increase in base quotes which now stand at 655p/kg, although this is merely keeping prices paid to local producer groups in check.

In reality, deals of 675p to 680p/kg are on offer to keep pace with the live trade, where prices of £140 to £145 are commonplace. Fat ewes are a super trade, with lowland breeds regularly surpassing the £200 mark.

The beef trade is steady, with quotes on 432p/kg for prime cattle and 370p/kg for cull cows.

However, deals around 450p/kg are on offer for steers and heifers with cull cows surpassing the 400p/kg barrier. R3 cows averaged 405p/kg last week.

