Deerpark Pierce sold for €2,500 for the Lacey family. \ S Kinahan Photography

The Irish Aubrac Cattle Society held its Autumn Show and Sale on the 23 October in Tullamore Mart.

Forty-two females and 11 males were put forward for sale on the day.

Weanling Heifers were first into the ring with the first prize winner, Shrubbywood Perfection, a daughter of AI bull Consensuel, topping this section at €2,900 for owners Shane and Joanne Bowers from the Shrubbywood Aubracs Herd Shrubbywood, Coole, Co Westmeath. Turloughmore Pixie, from the Turloughmore Aubrac Herd of Galway's Kevin O'Brien sold for €1,800.

The average price in the weanling heifer section was €1,460.

In the Maiden heifer section, show champion Ballintra Paula from the Ballintra herd of John Walsh from Co Donegal made €2,300.

The reserve champion maiden heifer Ashbrook Pettle sold for €3,050 for Michael Hanlon, Longford. \ S Kinahan Photography

Reserve Champion Ashbrook Pettle from Michael Hanlon's Ashbrook Aubrac Herd from Dring, Co Longford, topped this section at €3,050.

Johnstown Olivia 1670 from the Johnstown Aubracs herd of Francis Donohue made a stylish €2,500. Ballintra Polly also sold for €2,400.

The average price for maiden heifers was €1,895.

Champion maiden heifer Ballintra Paula sold for €2,300 for John Walsh, Donegal.\ S Kinahan Photography

Johnstown Niamh 1658 was the first place prize winner in the in-calf heifer class. Auctioneer Tom Cox had no trouble finding bids for this lady, with the hammer falling at €3,200 for this strong in calf heifer from the Johnstown Aubrac Herd again.

Ballywire Eliza from the herd of Mary Jennings and John Cunniffe in Co Roscommon took top spot in the in-calf cow class and sold for €2,750. She is a daughter of DPZ and was sold with a bull calf at foot.

Second in that category was Thornhill K 527 from the herd of Kevin Ryan who sold for €2,400 with a heifer calf at foot.

Thornhill K 400, also belonging to Kevin Ryan, sold for €2,400 with a Bison sired bull calf at foot.

The average price for in-calf cows was €2,516.

Bulls

In the bull class, Ballintra Pepe took home the top prize for John Walsh of Ballintra Aubracs, Ballintra Co Donegal. A son of Delrieu Miami he sold for €2,100.

Second went to Deerpark Pierce from the Deerpark Aubrac Herd of James and Tomas Lacey from Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, who sold for €2,500.

Pullagh Paolo, a son of AI bull Turloughmore Magnificent from the Pullagh Aubrac herd of Brian and Christopher Gallagher from Co Sligo, sold for €2,000.

The average price for bulls was €2,160.