These three Charolais bullocks, born late spring 2020, weighed on average 452kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.30/kg).

Roscommon Mart hosted a special bullock sale in conjunction with its general cattle sale last Friday (2 July). While trade throughout the categories was strong, a number of keen buyers in attendance kept momentum strong and pushed prices to €3.30/kg.

Speaking after the sale, Roscommon mart manager Maura Quigley said: “The special entry of bullocks was met with a very strong trade, with cull cows also performing very well. The number of heifers forward on the day was small, but this was largely down to us hosting a special 62nd anniversary sale this Friday [9 July], which will offer 49 pens of heifers and 56 pens of bullocks.”

The top price was paid for three super yearling Charolais bullocks that had an average weight of just over 450kg and sold for €1,490.

Young bullocks born in spring 2020 and who weighed under 500kg proved to be in highest demand. Charolais bullocks hitting this criteria hit the high notes, with over €3/kg hit on a number of occasions throughout the day.

This May 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 470kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.98/kg).

Heavier lots from 500kg-600kg generally exceed €2.50/kg for better quality lots. Top price in this section was for a 540kg Charolais bullock who sold for €1,560 (€2.89/kg).

This July 2019-born Limousin bullock weighed 640kg and sold for €1,600 (€2.50/kg).

Northern buyers

Northern buyers and factory agents were very active both ringside and online for lots exceeding 600kg. Continental lots of this weight started at €2.30/kg and sold as high as €2.84/kg. The heaviest of these, exceeding 800kg, sold from €2.35/kg to €2.45/kg.

This 555kg Charolais bullock, born April 2020, sold for €1,490 (€2.68/kg).

In total 106 bullocks went through the scales, with 94 finding trade to average an impressive €2.55/kg.

This 505kg Limousin bullock, born July 2019, sold for €1,300 (€2.57/kg).

Cull cows also performed very strongly, averaging over €2.20/kg. This average is representative of the 29 lots that sold, with only one not meeting her reserve. Top price for cull cows was €2.57/kg which was paid for a Limousin that weighed in at 645kg (€1,660).

This 775kg Charolais cow, born in 2014, sold for €1,775 (€2.29/kg).

As mentioned by the manager numbers of heifers on the day was small. In total 13 lots were offered, at an average price which was back slightly on the week at €2.26/kg. This was led by a call of €1,050 for a 420kg Limousin heifer born May 2019 (€2.50/kg).