This pen of eight 17-month-old Hereford heifers weighed 376kg and sold for €800 (€2.13/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Prices for weanling bulls have again moved up a notch.

As highlighted in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal, continued demand for fit cattle from factories is moving agents to purchasing heavy weanlings as a short keep option.

This week, heavy bull weanlings of 450kg-plus saw a further rise of 8c/kg on the week.

Average price for this type of stock now rests at €2.54/kg.

This price is up from €2.12/kg in the same week last year.

With a differential of 42c/kg on the year, heavy weanling bulls are up a staggering €189 per head in the space of 12 months.

The real difference this year compared with last is that the lower end of stock are making much more.

Heavy bull weanlings in the bottom third of prices saw a price increase on the week of 14c/kg to settle at €2.31/kg.

This price is a massive 56c/kg higher than the same period last year. That said, it is worth noting that numbers of heavy weanlings last year were 50% higher.

Increases in prices on the week were also seen across the rest of the weanling bull categories.

Along with the heavy stock, light bull weanlings have really started to power on ahead of their female comrades.

Bull weanlings sub-400kg saw averages rise by 11c to 12c per kg on the week.

If we look at a 300kg to 400kg bull weanling, the average price now stands at an impressive €2.68/kg.

While the difference on the year isn’t as significant as the heavy stock, it’s still a substantial 23c/kg higher.

This average increases to over €3/kg when we look at the top third of lots sold in the same weight division.

This rise of 8c/kg on the week now brings the difference on the year to a notable 30c/kg.

Again, weanling numbers stand about 50% of what was seen for the same period last year.

Heifer comparison

In comparison, heifer weanling trade actually dropped across most sections this week.

Prices for heifer weanlings generally stood over 10c/kg back on the week.

With this drop taken into account, prices for heifer weanlings in the most common bracket – weighing between 300kg and 400kg – prices are only slightly ahead on last year.

This is again reflective of half the amount of data, as the bulk of heifer weanlings have still to hit the scene.

However, the gap on the year widens again as we look at those lighter-type weanlings, which actually sees numbers higher than 12 months previous.

Looking at heifers from 200kg to 300kg, we see the average for top third of lots sold headed close to the bull weanling average at just shy of €3/kg. This heifer average is up 26c/kg on the year, or €50 to €80 per head.

As we are now into August, numbers for weanlings through marts is set to increase substantially.

Other cattle

Across other cattle types, heavy steers held their price on the week, with lower-quality fed heifers taking a bit of a wobble. Store and short-keep lots remained consistent, with only minor changes either way.

Cull cow buyers remain as active as ever ringside, with the average this week settling at €1.80/kg.