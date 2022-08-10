The demand for manufacturing beef continues to drive the demand for cull cows, with the average price strengthening by 2c/kg this week to settle at €2.16/kg.

The top third of cow prices is where there is real heat in the marketplace, with well-conformed and well-fleshed suckler cows making €2.63/kg, up 4c/kg on the week.

This trade is also being boosted by the strengthening pound against the euro, which is making Irish beef even more competitive in the UK market.

Plainer-type suckler cows are trading from €1.80/kg to €2/kg. The top end of dairy cows are averaging around the €1.80/kg mark, while those needing feeding are moving from 85c/kg to €1.30/kg, depending on age and condition.

Bullocks

Despite factory prices coming under pressure this week, the mood ringside for heavy bullocks and heifers remains quite positive.

Heavy bullocks over 600kg average €2.58/kg, up 5c/kg or €30/head on the week, while the real top end were making from €2.90/kg to €3/kg.

Those weighing between 500kg and 600kg also saw prices increase at the top end of the market, with the top third of stock making €2.86/kg on average, up 5c/kg on the previous seven days.

The average price in this weight range saw little change on the week at €2.53/kg, while the bottom third eased slightly to €2.20/kg. This was most evident for dairy and dairy beef type animals.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the price differential between the top and bottom third of bullocks increase to over 40c/kg.

Heifers

Having fallen slightly last week, the price for heavy heifers over 600kg is up over the last seven days to an average price of €2.71/kg.

Throughout the heifer weight classes, the top third of stock all saw price increases, showing the demand for quality stock remains strong in marts across the country.

It sees the average heifer weighing from 500kg to 600kg making €2.58/kg, similar to the previous seven days, while those weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.49/kg.

Weanlings

Autumn weanling sales are under way, but numbers coming forward are slightly down on the same point last year.

Whether this is down to weather, grass supply or simply numbers in the system, only time will tell.

Demand for that real top-quality autumn bull weanling remains strong, but looking at the same week last year, bull weanlings from 300kg to 400kg are averaging just 8c/kg or €24 to €32 ahead of last year, while heavier types over 400kg are faring out that bit better, running 15c/kg (€60/head) above 2021 price levels.

Weanling heifers weighing between 300kg and 400kg averaged €2.70/kg this week, while the top third were making €3.21/kg.

Comparing this to the same week last year, the differential is much greater than the bull weanlings, with prices up 24c/kg on average (€65/head) or 32c/kg for the top third of animals (€105/head) year on year.