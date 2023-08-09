This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks born in April 2021 and weighing 600kg sold for €1,440 (€2.40/kg) in Kilkenny Mart last week.

The store cattle trade saw further decline this week, with both weather and reduced factory quotes playing their part in dampening the cattle trade.

Dropping factory quotes for finished cattle has shaken the confidence of some farmer buyers, with some easing off on their purchases until they see where beef price will settle at.

Top-quality bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket came in at €2.87/kg this week, a similar price to last week, while 500kg to 600kg bullocks in the same weight and quality category were back 10c/kg to €2.69/kg this week.

Average-quality heavy bullocks over 600kg were back 4c/kg to €2.41/kg this week.

Friesian bullocks across all weight categories are trading from €1.90/kg to €2.10/kg in most cases.

In the heifer rings, the trade took a bigger hit this week, with top-end heifers in the 500kg to 600kg bracket back 12c/kg this week to €2.71/kg.

Heavy heifers over 600kg were also back 14c/kg to €2.66/kg.

Weanlings

The weanling trade remains solid, with no huge changes to the 300kg to 400kg weanling bull.

Bulls in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket ranged in price from €2.54/kg for dairy crosses to €3.44/kg for top-end suckler stock.

The weanling heifer trade was a little easier this week, with 300kg to 400kg good-quality heifers coming in at €3/kg this week, back 6c/kg on last week’s price.

Lighter heifer weanlings in the 200kg to 300kg weight bracket came in at €3.17/kg for the top third in terms of quality.

Weanling exporters continue to be very active around rings for top-quality lots.