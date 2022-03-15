This March-2020 born Limousin heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €1,640 (€2.80/kg) in Castlerea mart, Co Roscommon this week.

The huge demand for factory-fit stock remained this week, with factory agents working hard to secure sufficient numbers to fulfil orders.

As a result, prices for heavier heifers have moved on once again, especially for better quality types.

Heifers

Heavy heifers over 600kg were up €12/head this week to an average price of €1,608, which works back to be a beef price equivalent just shy of €5/kg.

Those in the top third increased by as much as €42/head this week in the MartBids database to an average price of €2.95/kg. Again, working this back to a beef price, it comes in at €5.36/kg for a 600kg heifer.

The price for heifers weighing between 500kg and 600kg was also up by €15 to €17/head compared with the previous seven days. This leaves the value of the average heifer weighing 550kg at a little over €1,440/head.

It is only when you come back in weights that the story starts to change ever so slightly.

Lighter heifers were a bit easier on the week, especially for those in the bottom third for quality.

This could be down to poorer weather conditions over the last 10 days, although there is also some uncertainty for farmers buying grass cattle in terms of the price of feed and fertiliser.

Bullocks

The story for bullocks is similar, with a great trade seen for short-keep and factory fit stock, although prices remained similar or perhaps ever so slightly back compared with last week in these weight categories.

It still leaves the average 600kg bullock making €2.68/kg or €1,608/head – a beef price equivalent of €4.83/kg.

Those from 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.52/kg, back 3c/kg on the week, while the top third in this category were at €2.83/kg, similar to last week.

Again, it is at lighter weights that prices have eased the most. Bullocks from 350kg to 400kg are back between 5c/kg and 6c/kg on the week.

Weanling bulls are back slightly from the highs seen three or four weeks ago, but, in all, trade remains positive.

Heavier bulls took the brunt of this price reduction, back for the second week in a row, with prices easing nearly €30/head on the week. With feed costs increasing this week, it is likely to have had the greatest effect on bull beef producers.

Weanling heifers remained fairly stable overall, with just a slight easing of price at the very top of the market. However, prices for 300kg to 400kg heifers were up on the week.

Overall, trade still remains strong for weanlings and, as we reach St Patrick’s Day with a more settled weather forecast for the coming week, grass buyers are likely to out in force in the coming weeks.

Cows

Dry cows remain in demand driven by factory agents and Northern Irish buyers where they are present.

The top third of cows averaged €2.29/kg in this week’s database. Mart managers are reporting that cows carrying any significant level of flesh are being bought up by factory agents.

These types of cows would typically be bought for a partial grazing season and slaughtered mid-summer, but such is the demand for beef that they are heading straight from the mart to the factory lairage.