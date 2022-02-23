This Charolais heifer weighed 335kg, born on 1 August 2021, sold for €890 at Loughrea Mart last Friday.

Factories are not only driving the beef trade this week, they are also driving the mart trade.

Factory agents are extremely anxious for short-keep cattle, with many of them now competing against each other in marts for cattle close to finish.

Numbers of cattle coming out to marts has continued to increase, with a lot of calf sales in the south getting very busy in the last few days.

On the calf trade, some marts have moved to advise farmers not to bring very young calves to marts.

The legislation says that calves can be moved from 10 days of age.

However, farmer appetite for these very young calves has waned a lot this year and many are going back to farms unsold.

Boat prospects weren’t looking good last week and this put pressure on the trade, but a boat did go early this week, which has eased things a little and increased demand a little for export type calves.

Looking at the table, bullocks improved again this week, with the top third of bullocks across all weight categories improving to a top of €2.93/kg for 600kg+ bullocks.

While the heifer trade may seem back on this week’s table, a number of special sales across the country last week meant that the heifer trade was elevated last week and has come back to a more normal level this week.

Elphin had an unbelievable trade for weanling heifers on Monday.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “The trade exceeded our expectations here on Monday. We had over 300 weanlings through the ring, with an unbelievable trade all day.

“The vast majority of the heifers hit €3/kg, with some of the breeding types hitting €4/kg.

“It was a combination of northern customers and farmers looking for cattle to graze for this year. That top-quality heifer around the 400kg mark was the most sought after.”

Dry cows

The dry cow trade has continued to improve, with €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg being paid for well-fleshed continental cows fit for slaughter.

Exports

Northern Ireland agents have eased back a little around the mart rings this week.

An increase in prices for forward store cattle and dry cows has meant that Irish cattle aren’t as lucrative as they were before Christmas.

This has seen a big drop in numbers of live animals being exported north in the first six weeks of 2022, a lot of which are made up of reduced calf exports.

Looking at Bord Bia data, there has been a 30% drop in live animals export to NI in 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

This translates into 2,167 fewer head compared with last year.

Otherwise, it’s been a really healthy start to the year for live exports.

Weanling exports are up 19.4% to 3,921 head and store cattle are up 25% to 2,050 head.

Calf exports are up 34% to 5,580 head, while finished cattle exports are up 6.7% to 5,311 cattle for the first six weeks of 2022.

Looking at some of the main movers, there have been 3,517 cattle exported to Libya this year, while an extra 1,719 calves have moved to the Netherlands so far in 2022.