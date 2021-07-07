Cull cow prices are up over €250/head on average.

Since marts opened back up last May after the first lockdown, prices have gone from strength to strength. This has been particularly evident since the turn of the new year.

Despite low factory prices at the beginning of the year, mart prices were powering on.

This led to a scenario where marts were a much stronger place for selling all types of cattle compared with direct slaughter, in particular fed stock.

Comparison of Martbids data for the month of June in both years shows this significant price increase. When looking at dry cows, average prices rose by 27% on the year from €1.45 to €1.84/kg.

Short-keep and fed steers exceeding 500kg seen prices up 39c/kg on average

If we take that the average cow weighs 650kg, this means cull cow prices are up over €250 per head compared with 12 months previous.

This increase was even bigger for continental-type cows, where just this week prices of over €2.60/kg were paid for heavy cows.

This substantial increase was also seen across the steer and heifer sections. Short-keep and fed steers exceeding 500kg seen prices up 39c/kg on average.

The increase saw the average rise from €1.91/kg to €2.30/kg. This means a 600kg bullock is up €234/head on the year, with a 700kg animal up €273 on the same period.

Heifer trade saw the exact same increase, but off a base standing 7c/kg higher than the steers, with average price for the month of June 2021 at €2.37/kg.

Lighter stock suitable for summer grazing also seen significant increases, but not to the same level as fed stock.

Steers weighing between 400kg and 500kg rose on average 26c/kg to settle at €2.24/kg, the equivalent of €100 to €130 per head on the year.

Heifers of the same weight rose from €2.06/kg to €2.33/kg, seeing a similar increase per head as their steer comrades.

While June isn’t as big a month for weanlings as others, those that did sell sold well

Heifers and steers sub-400kg generally saw an increase of €60 and €80 per head compared with June 12 months.

The most common weight bracket for animals selling was those between 300kg and 400kg.

Bulls of this weight saw prices rise by 21c/kg, recording an average price per kilogramme of €2.55. On a per-head basis, this is an increase of €63 to €84 on the year.

Heifers of the same weight saw a slightly better increase, but on a lower base and for smaller numbers sold. Heifer average rose from €2.27/kg to €2.52/kg, or an increase of €75 to €100 per head.

Although it’s generally a month before weanling sales get into full action, some marts have now kick-started a small number of special autumn weanling sales

Seeing the biggest increase of any weanling section was heifers weighing 400kg to 450kg. Although numbers were small, average price rose by 52c/kg to rest at €2.55/kg. This increase could be as much as €234/head on the year for a relatively light animal.

Although it’s generally a month before weanling sales get into full action, some marts have now kick-started a small number of special autumn weanling sales.

With prices holding strong for the start of July and average prices exceeding €2.50/kg, some farmers may have started to head in early with the ration. While the weights mightn’t be as strong as they would be next month, in many cases the increased price per kilo will outweigh the extra kilos liveweight.