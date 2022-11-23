With finishing cattle numbers tightening by the week and positivity around where the beef market is heading - at least in the short to medium term - feedlots have been given the nod in recent days to go and secure numbers of feeding cattle once again.

It has had a positive effect on the ringside trade, with many categories of stock seeing a price lift on the previous seven days. This, along with the fact that the number of cattle being offered for sale continues to decline week on week, is playing into the hands of the seller at the moment.