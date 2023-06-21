This four-star Limousin-cross heifer, born in March 2021 and weighing 602kg, sold for €1,720 (€2.86/kg) in Carrigallen Mart this week.

Cattle numbers remain tight in marts around the country, with last week’s heatwave leading to some very small turnouts of both cattle and people at marts over the last seven days.

Despite the small numbers, trade remains steady, with good demand for weanlings and lighter cattle.

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis, heifers were a steady trade, with top-end 400kg to 500kg heifers coming in at €3.05/kg this week, a reduction of 8c/kg on the previous week’s trading.

Heavier heifers over 600kg were a steadier trade, with the top third coming in at €3.01/kg and average heifers coming in at €2.76/kg - a similar trade to last week.

Bullocks

Bullocks were a little easier compared with heifers, with top-end 400kg to 500kg bullocks coming in at €2.85/kg this week, a reduction of 8c/kg on last week’s price.

Average bullocks in the 600kg-plus category were also back 8c/kg on last week’s trading.

Weanlings

All marts are seeing very small numbers of weanlings coming out, with special sales not commencing until the end of July. Despite this, demand remains firm, with exporters active for a mixture of quality depending on the market they are buying for.

The top third of weanling bulls in the 300kg to 400kg category hit €3.68/kg this week, with average weanlings in the same category up 2c/kg on last week to €3.16/kg.

Weanling heifers also met a good trade last week, with top-end 300kg to 400kg weanling heifers hitting €3.56/kg, while average 300kg to 400kg weanling heifers came in at €3.12/kg.

Farmers with small numbers of cows are returning to marts to sell them as opposed to the factory, route with up to €2.80/kg being fit for good-quality fat cows. Friesian feeder cows are trading between €1 and €1.50/kg depending on weight.